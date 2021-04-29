With the launch of New Pokémon Snap tomorrow, Nintendo has released one more video that gives us an overview of what we can expect from the photography adventure.

With a range of environments from the game's Lental Region that include lush green jungles, vast scorching deserts, deep underwater sea floors and many more. The new game also introduces day and night mechanics, with different Pokémon showing up at different times and exhibiting different behaviours. While some of the monsters may be sleeping at night, others may be up and active and causing mischief around the environments.

Pokémon will also have instictual behaviours on show, and can act and react differently to different Pokemon should they cross each other's paths. Some are naturally adversial while others may help each other out — it'll be up to you and your camera to take advantage of these to get the highest possible scoring snaps of each monster for Professor Mirror.

Check out the trailer for yourself below. New Pokémon Snap releases tomorrow, April 30 exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.