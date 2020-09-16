Nintendo has announced its next Nintendo Direct Mini showcase will take place tomorrow at 3pm UK time to show off upcoming Nintendo Switch titles from their publishing partners.

As per usual, it'll be streamed live on Nintendo's official YouTube accounts, and is the third such showcase focusing on the non-Nintendo studios bringing games to the Nintendo Switch family of consoles.

The most recent Nintendo Direct was a special broadcast for Mario's 35th anniversary, revealing a bunch of remastered and new Mario titles to celebrate the plucky plumber's milestone including this Friday's release of Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

Rest assured, we'll keep you in the loop for all of the big announcements coming out of the Nintendo Direct Mini event which takes place on September 16 at 3pm UK time.