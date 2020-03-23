Sony has taken a user-created Super Mario model out of Dreams in keeping with a request made by Nintendo (via Destructoid).

Dreams is out now on the PlayStation 4. Only recently, Media Molecule unveiled a beta evaluation process for those players who want to make money from their creations using the software. “We welcome and encourage creators to do this, but it’s new territory for us. We’ve been busy behind the scenes mapping out how we can make it easier for creators to do this in the future,” said studio director Siobhan Reddy.

