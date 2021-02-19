Rumours of a new Silent Hill game are continuing to pick up pace of late, and now two new developments have thrown more petrol on the proverbial speculation fires & added a new wrinkle that Konami might be outsourcing a new Metal Gear Solid & Castlevania too.

The latest rumours come thanks to The Medium and Blair Witch developers Bloober Team, as CEO Piotr Babieno revealed during an interview with GamesIndustry.biz that the studio was "Working for more than a year on another gaming project, another horror IP, and we're doing this with a very famous gaming publisher. I can't tell you who. I can't tell you what the project is, but I'm pretty sure when people realize we're working on it, they will be very excited."

Given the studio's perchant for horror titles and the news that The Medium and Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka also mentioned he was working on a new horror game, many people have made the understandable conclusion, but Video Games Chronicle has taken it one step further and while it couldn't confirm those rumours, has claimed that a "prominent Japanese developer" is working on a Silent Hill title according to its sources, meaning there could potentially be two new games in the horror series in the works. It's a possibility also noted by industry insider Dusk Golem, who noted back in January of last year that this would be the case with one of the titles being episodic and—despite being denied by Konami a few weeks later— stuck to their guns on Twitter this week.

Interestingly enough, VGC's sources who claim to be familiar with the situation also note that Until Dawn developers Supermassive Games were also approched by Konami to pitch a Silent Hill reboot, which ultimately was not signed but then became The Dark Pictures Anthology. On top of all this, the sources also claim that Konami is also outsourcing work on new Metal Gear Solid and Castlevania projects to outside development teams too, although "any potential releases are still years away."

If anything comes of these rumours, it could be a very good future for horror fans. Original Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama offered up an insight into his new studio's first game, which is also set to go down the horror route, just this past weekend.