In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, there is artwork for a remastered version of the Modern Warfare 2 campaign (via WccfTech).

Dataminers digging around in Modern Warfare’s most recent patch files found the image, and it adds to the pile of evidence pointing to the existence of a remastered Modern Warfare 2. Firstly, Call of Duty insiders had been mentioning the project for some time, and even said that players would be getting a remaster for the game’s multiplayer, too. Then, PEGI and Korean ratings for a remastered campaign of Modern Warfare 2 popped up.

It seems that the single-player mode is looking likely, but because Activision has not confirmed or denied anything, we still have to take what we’ve seen and heard with a pinch of salt. We’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is out now for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.