PlayStation Studios has confirmed today's earlier rumour that MLB The Show 21 will indeed launch for Xbox consoles as well as PlayStation, and also given us a few more details on the latest entry in the long-running baseball series.

First off, the cover athelete will be Fernando Tatis Jr of the San Diego Padres. At only 22 years of age, the shortstop will be the youngest ever cover athelete for the game. It'll also feature crossplay between the Xbox and PlayStation versions, and it'll be available on next generation consoles the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 too.

However, it should be noted that a free next-generation upgrade will NOT be offered to all owners of the game unless you buy the Collector's Edition, with more information on what else that edition includes to be revealed later in the week.

You can check out the reveal trailer below, and MLB The Show 21 is set to release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on April 20, 2021.