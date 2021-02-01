UPDATE 16:00 GMT: This news has since been confirmed by PlayStation Studios, with MLB The Show 21 launching on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 April 20, 2021.

ORIGINAL STORY FOLLOWS: Baseball sim MLB The Show 21 looks like it's going to be the first PlayStation Studios-published game to appear on Xbox consoles, if leaked box art that's emerged over the weekend is anything to go by.

Boxart for the upcoming title was posted on Instagram by serial leaker Anerdydad (and spotted by IGN) which included both the PlayStation 4 version of the game and the Xbox One. Notable is the PlayStation Studios logo branding visible on the latter, marking the first time a PlayStation Studios published game has appeared on an Xbox console.

The cover art is yet to be confirmed by PlayStation, but a reveal event is set to take place later today via the popular YouTube show Hot Ones, so we'll certainly find out soon enough how accurate it is. An agreement to bring the formerly PlayStation-exclusive MLB The Show series to other formats was announced back in December of 2019 in a tweeted-out statement from the MLB, Sony Interactive Enterainment and developer Sony Santa Monica.

The relationship between Xbox and PlayStation has already gone the other way previously, with Microsoft continuing to publish Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons for PlayStation 4 and will also be helping to bring Psychonauts 2 to PlayStation consoles later this year.