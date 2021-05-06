EA has released a bunch of previously-available Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 Deluxe Edition content for free download to celebrate next week's launch of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, as well as giving details on the performance modes for the trilogy's upgraded re-release next week.

The huge package of content includes a whopping 88-track soundtrack of songs from the game, including an all new track for the Legendary Edition known as Resynthesis, 2 PDF Art Books with some of the concept art and designs for the latter two games, 2 PDF Comic Books set in the Mass Effect universe and a Normandy Digital Lithograph. The just-under 2GB download will be available from the EA website here until May 31, 2021.

As for the game itself, a blog post details the visual options players will have when returning (or playing for the first time) to Shepard's adventure next week, with console owners able to toggle between a 'Favour Quality' mode and a 'Favor Framerate' mode depending on their preference.

Quality mode targets up to 30FPS at 1080p on base PS4 and Xbox One models, up to 30FPS at 4K UHD on PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X and Xbox Series S models, and 60FPS at 4K UHD on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Meanwhile, those who favour Framerate can expect upto 60FPS at 1080p on PS4 and Xbox One, upto 60FPS at 1440p on PS4 Pro, PlayStation 5, Xbox One X and Xbox Series S while Xbox Series X owners can enjoy up to a whopping 120FPS at 1440p resolution.

You can expect all this and all the other additions in the Mass Effect Legendary Edition when it launches on May 14 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.