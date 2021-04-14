Bioware has offered an in-depth look at the visual differences between the original Mass Effect trilogy and the upcoming Mass Effect Legendary Edition in a new trailer and accompanying blog post.

The post, entitled Visual Improvements, goes into some fascinating detail about the work the studio undertook in order to fully realise their goal of ensuring that the Legendary Edition would stay true to the original aesthetics while also ensuring it took full advantage of extra oomph that could be given by today's hardware.

There's plenty of fascinating topics covered with development facts peppered throughout, including the fact that their work included improving a whopping 30,000 original textures, upgrading the version of Unreal Engine 3 that the game ran on, increasing realism by ensuring materials reflected light better, improving shaders and particle effects and improving cinematics. In a lovely touch, however, the blog also mentions that the infamous Shepard head spin meme remains "if you know how to look for it."

It's definitely well worth a read for yourself, so check it out here and also watch the comparison trailer down below. Mass Effect Legendary Edition is set for release on May 14 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC and has recently gone gold too.