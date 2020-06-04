Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai feels he isn’t able to reveal what games he’s been playing in his free time, in case players think it’s a confirmation for Smash (via Nintendo Life).

The game features a ridiculous number of characters from other games (but never TV or movies), from Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses to Incineroar from Pokémon Sun and Moon. Also, Sans from Undertale. Understandably, there are a lot of other characters that fans would love to see get their teeth kicked in on the Spiral Mountain stage, or get utterly wasted on the New Donk City Hall. All of these requests take their toll on Sakurai, though.

“I normally play a ton of games, but if people find out what kinds of games I’m playing, they have a tendency to start making a fuss over, ‘Did Sakurai just confirm so-and-so for Smash?!,” explained the director in his column for the latest issue of Famitsu. “These misunderstandings spread like wildfire particularly in countries abroad. I have to be extremely careful, so I don’t write about what I’m playing on Twitter, and I have to decline appearing on TV shows or programs that highlight a specific game.”

It’s a shame, isn’t it? Imagine not being able to tell your Twitter followers, “Hey, this play’s not half-bad, this Shakespeare lad is one to watch,” and then being assailed by replies claiming “Hamlet confirmed! Hamlet for Smash!” Like, chill. Please.

We do know that one of the next fighters on their way to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be one of the characters from ARMS. The competitor will debut in June as the first addition of the second Fighters Pass, which will consist of six new characters.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is out now for the Nintendo Switch.

