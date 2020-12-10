Bandai Namco and Tarsier Studios have launched a free demo for upcoming spooky sequel Little Nightmares 2 on Steam for PC, and promise the demo will be coming to consoles in early 2021.

The demo, entitled 'Wilderness' puts you in the tiny boots of Mono and challenges you to navigate your way through a dark and foreboding forest in order to try and reach the Signal Tower, as you seek to free original Little Nightmares protagonist Six from captivity and escape the Hunter.

Little Nightmares 2 was first announced back during Gamescom in 2019, with the forest being just one of several new locations the creepy sequel will take players to, including the reliable horror staple of an abandoned hospital.

The game is set to release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC on February 11, 2021 with a Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 version to follow later in 2021 and you can grab the PC demo on Steam yourself here.