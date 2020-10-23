Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for upcoming creepy co-op adventure Little Nightmares 2, giving us a taste of the frights we can expect to encounter when the game releases early next year.

Thefootage gives us our first glimpse of one of the new locations in the sequel—The Hospital—which you'll have to traverse as hero Mono and companion Six while avoiding plenty more goulish and terrifying figures such as the macabre Doctor and the poor souls made from the foe's grotesque experiments stitching body parts together to create his Patients.

The trailer also confirms that the game will be coming to Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 later in 2021, with free upgrades for those who buy the game on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. An exact date will be confirmed at a later time.

For now Little Nightmares 2 is set to launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC on February 11, 2021.