TT Games has released a timely new trailer to remind us that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will release in 2020.

The latest Star Wars movie - The Rise of Skywalker - that has just released in the cinema along with all eight other films in the Star Wars series will be featured in the entirely new game, including those previously covered in the prior Lego Star Wars games.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below - Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will release in 2020 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.