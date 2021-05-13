Developer Bloober Team has announced that its first-person horror adventure Layers of Fear 2 will be heading to the Nintendo Switch next Thursday.

The psychological thriller, which originally launched back in 2019 on PC, Xbox One & PS4, puts you in the shoes of a Hollywood actor who's been asked to take part in a shoot aboard an ocean liner, only to find things decidely aren't what they seem. Further horror gravitas is brought to proceedings thanks to the voice talents of one Tony Todd, who's famously starred in several classic horror movies including the Final Destination series and, of course, his lead role as the titular Candyman.

You can check out a trailer for the Nintendo Switch launch below, or read our original review on the game over here if that takes your fancy. Layers of Fear 2 lands on Nintendo Switch on May 20, 2021.