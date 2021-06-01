EA and Velan Studios have announced that they're making multiplayer dodgeball game Knockout City free for all players to try up to level 25.

The news comes following the conclusion of the game's launch Block Party event, which saw the entire game available for free for ten days. Going forward, the game will be available at no cost to new players until they reach Street Rank 25, giving them ample opportunity to sample the game and its various game modes including Team KO, Ball-Up and more.

It's certainly a smart move and should help keep population high in the cross-play enabled multiplayer-focused game, which managed to surpass two million players during its launch weekend. The full version is also available via EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in case you want to get it that way.

Knockout City is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.