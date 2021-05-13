EA has announced that upcoming dodgeball arena title Knockout City will be going free for ten days from launch as a free trial along with a raft of celebrations known as the Block Party.

As detailed on the game's official website, the full game will be available on all formats for ten days starting from May 21, allowing you to crew up with friends, play all four of the game's launch modes including Team KO, Diamond Dash, Party Team KO and Face-Off on every map and begin unlocking cosmetics for your player. What's more, if you decide to purchase the game during the Block Party event, you'll get some bonus content that will stack with anything you've already unlocked.

Season 1 of the game will launch during this free period on May 25, with the theme of "Welcome to Knockout City". It'll see a new location brought to the game, and a bunch of Contracts (read: missions) in both Crew and Weekly Crew ones, new Playlists and the opening of League Play where you and your Crew can raise your Street Rank and unlock even more goodies. There'll be a total of eight playlists in Season 1, starting with Ball Up Brawl and a new one being introduced every week.

A bunch of events featuring streamers and the dev team will also take place during the Block Party week, which will naturally also be streamed on Twitch — you can find the full calendar for the week in the tweets below. Knockout City will be free for ten days from launch on May 21 until May 30 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.