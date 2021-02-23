EA and Hazelight Games have released a new gameplay trailer for co-operative adventure It Takes Two narrated by the game's director Josef Fares.

The trailer gives us a taste of what we can expect from the latest project from the A Way Out developer, which will see you playing as Cody and May who are transformed in dolls via magical means thanks in part to a wish from their daughter Rose.

It certainly looks like we'll be getting a lot of variety in the game, as Fares shows us a range of unique gameplay mechanics tied to the story and mentions many levels will see each character getting a different unique power in specific chapters, with one example given where Cody has the power to rewind time while May has the ability to copy herself, and you'll need to use both players' powers and abilities—sometimes in tandem—to progress.

As previously outlined, the game will also offer up a Friend's Pass which will allow you to invite a second person to play with you for free without them having to buy the game themselves. Check out the trailer for yourself below. It Takes Two is currently scheduled for release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC on March 26, 2021.