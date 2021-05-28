Surgeon Simulator and I Am Bread developer Bossa Studios has announced spiritual sea-quel I Am Fish will be coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One as well as PC this summer.

Playing as one of four playable fish including a Goldfish, Flying Fish, Pufferfish and Piranaha, you'll be trying to flounder your way from a small pet shop fish tank to the open ocean in any way you can including swimming, flying, rolling and chomping.

Naturally, that involves navigating what's tentamount to a huge physics playground packed with puzzles, with levels frought with danger and peril and avoiding fates such as landing in a fish frier or worse as you attempt to make your bid for freedom and carp diem.

You may remember a smaller, less fully-featured version of the game was first unveiled as a free prototype back in 2019 alongside Pigeon Simulator and Trash Bandits, and it shoal seems like I Am Fish will be the first of those to make it to full game status when it launches on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC this summer.