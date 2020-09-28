KOEI Tecmo has been showing off some gameplay from the recently announced Hyrule Warriors: Age of Clamity, the Legend of Zelda spin-off coming to Nintendo Switch in a couple of months' time.

Set 100 years before the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the game will see players take control of many of that game's characters' younger versions of themselves, including Princess Zelda's Royal Advisor Impa who's looking a lot more spritely and taking on hundreds of enemies at once in the spin-off's Musou-based gameplay.

The gameplay footage was shown as part of KOEI Tecmo's showcase at this weekend's Tokyo Game Show, and Nintendo also took the opportunity to release a new trailer for the game to set more of the scene for the game's story that sees Link, Zelda and friends trying to prevent the rise of Calamity Ganon as the latter's forces begin to take over the world Hyrule.

You can check out the new gameplay footage in the Japanese-language livestream below at the 1:23:30 mark, or check out the new trailer in the English language below. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is set to launch exclusively on the Nintendo Switch from November 20.