Nintendo has announced a new game in popular Zelda spin-off series Hyrule Warriors, set in the universe in and 1000 years prior to the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Entitled Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, the game will follow the established gameplay of the Warriors series that sees the players taking on large scale battles, but this iteration will be set during the time of The Great Calamity - a series of events that led to the rise of Calamity Ganon at the start of Breath of the Wild.

Compared to the previous games in the Hyrule Warriors series, this time developer KOEI Tecmo has worked closely with the Zelda development team at Nintendo during "every step of the process" to ensure a closer parity with the BOTW universe including gameplay, graphics and the game's dialogue.

Promised are 1 vs 1000 battles and several playable characters including Link, Zelda and the other Champions of Hyrule like Urbosa and Daruk. There'll be fully voiced cutscenes and co-op play, so you'll be able to take on the armies of Ganon with a buddy to try and prevent Ganon from completely destroying Hyrule.

You can check out the announcement trailer for the game below. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is scheduled for release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on November 20.