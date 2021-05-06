IO Interactive has unvieled the second of its ongoing Seven Deadly Sins DLC packs for Hitman 3, with the Pride pack bolstering up Agent 47's collection next week.

Similarly to the previous Greed offering, the Pride set will offer up a new sin-themed Escalation but this time in Chongquing. Successfuly progressing through it will net you The Proud Swashbuckler sword, a new winged sniper rifle known as The Majestic and a very fancy looking Narcissus Suit for your wardrobe.

Away from the Pride Pack itself, IO Interactive has also revealed some more information on the rest of the season's content during the studio's IO Insider Twitch broadcast last night. Hitman Community Curated Featured contracts will be returning (also themed around Pride) and the next Elusive Target will be The Iconoclast and they—along with the full roadmap of content for the upcoming season—will all be revealed on Monday, May 10.

It's the second of what will be seven sin-themed "seasons" of content with Sloth expected to follow in about four to six weeks time. You'll be able to pick up the Pride pack from May 10 as part of The Seven Deadly Sins collection for Hitman 3 from May 10 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.