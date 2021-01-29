343 Industries has published its latest 'Inside Infinite' report, giving a development update on the progress of the long-awaited Halo Infinite, and it seems that progress is going very well indeed.

In answering a question on what they're up to at the moment Lead Sandbox Designer Quinn DelHoyo said "We have everyone fixing bugs on our launch content and some exciting efforts kicking off for future updates – like new vehicles, equipment, etc. But we’re pretty much playtesting a ton and looking for ways to polish and improve everything."

He continued "All of our launch content is in-game and being played daily but it takes a strong effort to get something from 90% to a full 100% ship quality. So, we are pushing hard to squash bugs and tune our toys so they are in a good spot as we get closer and closer to launch."

To be clear, this is the work of the sandbox team, who are said to be responsible for "all of the vehicles, equipment, weapons, and objects that the player will interact with" —so that's not to say the whole game is finished by any stretch, but it certainly sounds like the meat of this Master Chief meal is cooking along nicely. This makes some sense of course, considering the game was originally forecast to launch with the Xbox Series X|S before it was delayed into Fall 2021.

The rest of the lengthy post goes into some detail about the development of the game, including speaking on controls and inputs and some of the weapons you'll be using in the game, so if you're a fan it's well worth a read. We'll get to see how much the extra time will pay off when Halo Infinite launches in Fall 2021 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.