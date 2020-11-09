343 Industries has confirmed that Halo 4 will finally arrive in Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC later this month, on November 17.

The game will be the final game missing from the Master Chief Collection on PC, and was originally the first original Halo title developed entirely by 343 Industries. Naturally, this version will include a bunch of PC-specific enhancements including the ability to adjust settings for things like graphics quality, details quality, FOV sliders and more.

343 also confirmed in a development update at the end of last month that some of these features will also be making their way to the console versions, although they say it's "not quite ready for release on all console models" — however, for Halo 4's launch these should be available on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, meaning the two next gen console owners will get to enjoy an enhanced experience on their new machines just one week after their launch.

Check out the trailer for Halo 4's arrival below ahead of its arrival in Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Steam, Windows 10 Store and Xbox Game Pass for PC on November 17.