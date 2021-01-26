The official Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Twitter account has detailed what falling fans can expect in the game's next mid-season update, which is due very soon.

Previous mid-season updates have seen the battle-royale games courses get shaken up and new additions such as Big Yeetus, and this one is no different; with one new level promised, over 40 "variations" for the existing stages, a 'Fall Feed', a new DLC pack, new shows and costumes and some of the recent special crossover costumes such as Sonic the Hedgehog and Untitled Goose Game will be added to the regular store for another chance to buy them if you missed them the first time around.

There's no word yet on when the mid-season update will drop, but as Season Three entitled Winter Knockout kicked off on December 15 and seasons in the game last approximately two-three months, we can no doubt expect an announcement in the very near future.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available now on PlayStation 4 and PC.