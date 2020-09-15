Fall Guys has announced that the latest patch for the mega-popular multiplayer battle royale party game is live, bringing with it the fabled Big Yeetus hammer as well as the promised anti-cheat system on PC.

The full patch notes, which you can see below, reveal the two headline additions, as well as describing how maps you were familiar with may now be mixed up when you next play, with "dynamic variations from one playthrough to the next" meaning no two shows will necessarily be the same. The team hope to expand the system in the future.

In addition, the patch brings increased stablity between rounds, bug fixes, a spectator mode and improved stability when creating parties on the PlayStation 4. You can check out a video for the update as well as the tweeted patch notes below.

Fall Guys is available now for PlayStation 4 and PC and earlier today the game's official Twitter account detailed how developers Mediatonic previously tried to curtail the game's cheaters by sending them to a Cheater Island.