The official Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Twitter account has revealed a collaboration with House House's Untitled Goose Game to bring some specially themed outfits to the in-game store.

There'll be three costumes in total, including the Goose himself, the farmer who's garden you mess up and the poor tormented shoelace boy will all be up for grabs, with the Goose available from today for the next few days for five crowns for his head, and five for his backside. And naturally, there'll also be a Honk emote up for grabs complete with sound effects too.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout recently released their mid-season update for Season Two, adding a new game and plenty of remixes to the existing events. The game is available now on PlayStation 4 and PC.