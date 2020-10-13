Battle royale gameshow Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has announced a crossover with Sonic the Hedgehog to celebrate Sega's 60th anniversary, with the game getting an official costume of the Blue Blur later this week.

As revealed during a special Sega vs Fall Guys developer Mediatonic stream last night, the costume will naturally come in top and bottom sections, each costing five precious crowns (the currency for victories in the game) so you'll need 10 for the complete set.

As a further treat, the game's Community Director Oliver Hindle also revealed that some new stages will be coming soon to the recently-launched Season Two of the game, likely as part of a mid-season update, though stopped short of revealing exactly what those stages will be.

The Sonic the Hedgehog costume will be available via the in-game store from Wednesday November 14 in Fall Guys, which is available now on PlayStation 4 and PC.