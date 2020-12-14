Battle royale gameshow Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is gearing up to launch Season Three tomorrow, and Winter Knockout looks set to be the game's biggest season of new content yet.

A whopping seven new games are promised in the update, including Pegwin Pursuit, Ski Fall, Thin Ice, Snow Scrap, Freezy Peak, Tunda Run and a final as-yet-to-be-revealed level, each of them with a glacial theme to match the festive season and plenty of snowy-covered obstacles for you to try and traverse and nab those all-important crowns.

The third season was first unveiled thanks to a community effort putting together a jigsaw revealing the season's promo image at the end of last month. You can check out a trailer for the new season below. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season Three - Winter Knockout is set for launch on PlayStation 4 and PC from tomorrow, December 15.