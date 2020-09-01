Fall Guys' recent Battle of the Brands contest has come to a heartwarming and incredible end, with four brands pooling together their resources to donate a whopping $1 million USD to gaming accessibility charity Special Effect.

In case you need a catch-up, the hugely popular battle royale gameshow game kicked off a bidding war a couple of weeks ago when developer Mediatonic offered to put in the game a branded skin for any companies or brands willing to donate money to Special Effect, and saw bids from a range of companies including even a bidet company.

However, the winning bid eventually came from a four-way team up of perhaps the contests biggest contenders, with streamers Ninja and Mr Beast collaborating with G2 Esports and FPS aiming training software Aim Lab pooling together their resources to donate a massive $1 million dollars to the cause with less than ten minutes of the competition remaining, securing their four skins to be added to Fall Guys at a later time.