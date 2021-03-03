Epic Games has announced that it has acquired the Tonic Games Group which includes Mediatonic, the developer of battle royale hit Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

In a statement announcing the deal, Epic Games said: "For Fall Guys fans, your gameplay isn’t changing and Epic will continue to invest in making the game a great experience for players across platforms." CEO and Founder Tim Sweeny added "It’s no secret that Epic is invested in building the metaverse and Tonic Games shares this goal. As Epic works to build this virtual future, we need great creative talent who know how to build powerful games, content and experiences."

A complimentary statement of their own on Mediatonic's website reads: "This is a huge win for Fall Guys. Since Fall Guys broke out in August, we’ve put everything we have into the game, and the Fall Guys team has already grown massively from 35 to 150+. Yet, there is so much more we want to build for our players. With our publisher Devolver Digital supporting and championing us along the way with Fall Guys, Foul Play and Hatoful Boyfriend, we've been able to bring some truly unique experiences to players as an independent studio. Joining forces with Epic will accelerate our plans to improve the game and bring Fall Guys to as many players as possible, while continuing to support the community."

The game will remain on Steam and PlayStation 4 and will still be coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles this summer as previously promised. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is just about to wrap up its third season of content as it gears up for Season 4, which will see the slapstick beans thrown into a retro-futuristic setting.