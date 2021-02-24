The official Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Twitter account has announced the theme of the fourth season of the gameshow battle royale, revealing the game will be getting a retro-futuristic makeover in the next update.

Though just the below title card and subtitle —Fall Guys 4041— have been revealed so far, expected are new games, new costumes and more. There's no date for the new season just yet, though judging on the length of previous seasons (approximately 3 months) it's likely not too far away given we're almost into March and Season 3 Winter Knockout started in December.

Last week, developers Mediatonic and publishers Devolver Digital revealed that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will be heading to the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One this summer. The game is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PC.