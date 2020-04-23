Digimon Survive has not been delayed permanently, refuting the report made in the latest issue of Famitsu (via Siliconera).

In 2018, Digimon Survive was originally announced for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Switch, and would be coming to the west as well as Japan. However, in mid-2019, developer Witchcraft and publisher Bandai Namco chose to push the game’s launch into 2020, but the rationale was left unsaid.

Digimon Survive celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Digimon anime, even if its release slides further and further away from the actual anniversary. In the latest issue of Famitsu, the game was seen at the end of a list of upcoming releases, and it claimed that Digimon Survive is in a state of limbo like The Last of Us Part II. Additionally, these lists are categorised into platforms, and Digimon Survive didn’t appear on the list for PC or Xbox One.

The current coronavirus crisis is placing severe strain on economies and industries around the world, and delays to titles like Minecraft Dungeons, Those Who Remain, and Wasteland 3 have been borne from this situation. Fortunately, Digimon Survive will not join these, because Bandai Namco confirmed that Famitsu had made an error in its list.

Digimon Survive is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One this year.