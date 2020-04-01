Mojang announced that Minecraft Dungeons, the dungeon crawler spin-off, will be launching for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC on May 26 (via IGN).

Last month, the developer informed the community that development of Minecraft Dungeons may be affected by the global coronavirus crisis. “As we’re working from home to do our part in protecting our community, our workflows will unfortunately be impacted. We’re working hard to deliver Minecraft Dungeons in April, but we’re also re-evaluating our timeline to make sure we bring you the best game possible,” explained Mojang in a statement.

It seems that a delay has been the best choice for the game and for the team working on the title, and Minecraft Dungeons will now arrive on May 26. The spin-off involves players exploring partially procedurally generated dungeons to battle creatures and solve puzzles, all the while hunting for treasure. There is no class system, so players are free to take on the challenge in whichever way they like.

Moreover, Mojang assures there are plenty of post-launch extras for Minecraft Dungeons, including two DLCs and the possibility of cross-play.

