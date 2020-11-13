Bethesda and Arkane Studios have confirmed yesterday's reports from the PlayStation Store that time-twisting shooter Deathloop will indeed be releasing on May 21, 2021.

The companies confirmed the news by publishing a new trailer for the game, which sees rival assassins Colt and Julianna trapped on a mysterious island known as Blackreed, where Colt finds himself trying to find out what's causing time on the island to loop, while Julianna's mission is to assassinate Colt and keep the timeloop going.

You can check out the release date trailer for Deathloop for yourself below. The game is set to release exclusively on PlayStation 5 and PC on May 21, 2021.