Kojima Productions communicated that the PC port of Death Stranding has been pushed back from its original launch date, owing to the impact of remote working and the temporary closure of the studio.

In March, an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, and thankfully, they had been isolating themselves so that their close contacts were not at risk of infection. Kojima Productions elected to temporarily close the offices and work remotely while the building was cleaned thoroughly, and stated it will continue to “supervise and support for the health condition of all staff.”

Death Stranding is out now for PlayStation 4, and will launch for PC on July 14, with a photo mode, high frame rate, ultra-wide monitor support, and a Half-Life headcrab.



