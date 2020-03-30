Kojima Productions has closed its offices and shifted to remote working for all employees after a member of staff contracted coronavirus (via Siliconera).

The person had been working from home since March 20, and although their colleagues were not considered “close contacts” by health authorities, the company will ensure the environment is safe for all employees. Firstly, the office floor will be temporarily closed with all staff working remotely for the time being. Secondly, the office in its entirety will be cleaned to remove the risk of the virus. Thirdly, Kojima Productions will “supervise and support for the health condition of all staff” during the pandemic.

Presently, the developer is working to produce the PC port of Death Stranding and adding a photo mode for the original PlayStation 4 title. It will be “working closely with our public health authorities and enact additional precautions as necessary to prevent further spread in any way possible.” Kojima Productions’ caution will protect others from contracting coronavirus, and it is hoped that the employee has a speedy recovery.