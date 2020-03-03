Death Stranding will launch for PC on June 2, 2020, and the port will include photo mode, high frame rate, ultra-wide monitor support, and Half-Life tie-ins (via Fextralife).

The PC port was confirmed from the get-go, and will get a photo mode that is presently absent on the PlayStation 4. In addition, there are a lot of pre-order goodies for players to get their hands on if they so wish. These are HD wallpapers, in-game cosmetic sunglasses and a baseball cap in “Chiral Gold” and “Omnireflector,” and a Speed Skeleton and Armour Plate plate in gold and silver. All copies of the PC port will have the official Death Stranding digital soundtrack with 10 unreleased bonus tracks, the “Selections From ‘The Art of Death Stranding’” digital book, an in-game cosmetic Ludens Mask sunglasses in “Chiral Gold” and “Omnireflector,” and a Power Skeleton, All-Terrain Skeleton, and Armour Plate Level 2 in gold and silver. And, there will be Half-Life-themed add ons, too, like that headcrab statement piece Sam is wearing in the above image.

Death Stranding is out now for PlayStation 4, and will arrive on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store on June 2.

