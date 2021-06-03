Days Gone developer Bend Studio has confirmed that it’s working on a new IP for its next project in a statement released to Twitter.

The studio said “We are beyond greatful for your support with Days Gone and are truly honoured by the amount of passion our community has shared with us for our world and characters. Your enthusiasm motivates us to continue to improve and create experiences that will last a lifetime.”

“From the Syphon Filter series to Resistance: Retribution, to Uncharted: Golden Abyss and Days Gone, we are very excited to announce today that we are expanding the Bend Studio portfolio with a brand new IP. We hope you embark on this new journey with us and we can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on.”

The statement also comes following an interview with PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst on the PlayStation Blog in which he praised Bend’s work on Days Gone while hinting at what this new IP might entail, saying, “And you know, Bend Studio is working on a very exciting new IP that they’re very, very passionate about. They’re building on the deep open-world systems that they developed with Days Gone. So I’m really happy for Bend Studio.”

It was reported back in April that Bend Studio did, at one point, plan a follow up to the 2019 post-apocalyptic adventure, but Sony apparently decided against a Days Gone 2 after a lukewarm critical reception to the first game. We don’t know much more about Bend Studio’s new IP project yet, but we’re excited to hear more, hopefully, in the not-too-distant future.