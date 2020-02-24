CD Projekt Red is the second-largest video game company in Europe, with a market valuation of approximately $8 billion (via PC Gamer).

The developer is making a lot of moolah right now. Sales of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt surpassed $50 million since 2018, and as a result, CD Projekt Red gets an 80 per cent share of subsequent sales. Given that the series enjoyed a rush of interest from the TV adaptation, it makes sense that there was a whopping 554 per cent increase in sales for physical editions of The Witcher 3 across all platforms. In December, it was recorded that The Witcher saw over 5,000 concurrent players on Steam, which blew its previous record to smithereens, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt got over one million players dipping their toes into The Continent.

CD Projekt Red’s glad tidings in the festive season only continued with a new agreement with the author of The Witcher books, Andrzej Sapkowski. This “sets out a framework for the future cooperation” and entitles the company to the intellectual property in video games, graphic novels, board games, and merchandise. Of course, its distribution platform GOG.com is sure to have swayed the statistics, and excitement for the future Cyberpunk 2077 hasn’t been dissuaded by the delay.

As a “dual franchise” developer, the success of The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 may lift the company to the pole position in time. Currently, Ubisoft is the king of the castle, with an estimated market valuation of $9.6 billion. We do know that Ubisoft ran into trouble with the poor performance of Ghost Recon Breakpoint and The Division 2 late last year. It is rumoured that the company is considering an editorial team reshuffle in order to encourage variance and newness in its properties.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.