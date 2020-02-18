The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Switch is about to receive an update, and we know that it is still happening (fortunately) and it could arrive any day now.

This is cheering news, as developer Saber Interactive had scrubbed all references to the upcoming update from its social media account, throwing a shadow over the status of the extra enhancements. It was theorised to contain new graphics options and tweaks for The Switcher 3, which currently looks like the world has been cloaked in cling film. Anti-aliasing, bloom, depth of field, lighting effects, motion blur, and sharpening settings were discovered by modders, and so players were excited for the possibility that they might be able to lift the cellophane from the small screen for good.

Now, we know that the update is no longer in jeopardy, and it has these graphics improvements and cross-progression between the PC and Switch versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Oreocookie1234 on Reddit alerted the masses to the incoming patch, that has apparently gone live in Korea. It boasts nine new effects: bloom, blur, depth of field, depth of field for cutscenes, foliage visibility range, light shafts, motion blur, sharpening, and underwater effects. The user also offered a comparison screenshot of sharpening turned on and off while in game.

Bang, and the film is gone! Most interesting of all, however, is the claim that the update uses cloud saves to synchronise between the Switch version and the PC version (through Steam or GOG). This option appears on the start screen so the user couldn’t nab a screenshot of it. As a result, we should take this with a pinch of salt. Another user showed off a sign-in for cloud saves here. And, if the update is live in Korea, then Saber Interactive should be readying an official announcement for all territories soon.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is out now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

