CD Projekt Red is confident that the development and release of Cyberpunk 2077 will not be affected by the pandemic (via VGC).

The company’s president Adam Kiciński relayed an update earlier this week, explaining that its employees have been working from home since “mid-March.” The shift may have been in reaction to the coronavirus crisis, but CD Projekt Red assured its community that the development of Cyberpunk 2077 is proceeding as scheduled.

“Our goals haven’t changed; first and foremost, we intend to release Cyberpunk 2077 in September,” iterated Kiciński. “We feel motivated and have the necessary tools at our disposal to meet this goal. We also believe that our longstanding strategy of avoiding debt and accumulating cash reserves makes us well prepared to meet any hardships which may be in store during these troubled times.”

The Last of Us Part 2 and Marvel’s Iron Man VR have been delayed indefinitely due to the pandemic, and Final Fantasy VII Remake and Resident Evil 3 shipments have been caught up in restrictions to freightage. Nintendo has also communicated that it is no longer accepting orders for the Switch because supply chain problems have meant demand cannot be met.

In spite of these surrounding circumstances, Kiciński is clearly confident that CD Projekt Red could weather any issues that arise: “Our plans haven’t changed—we’re steaming towards the September release of Cyberpunk.”

Cyberpunk 2077 releases on Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 17, 2020.

