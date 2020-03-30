Final Fantasy VII Remake will reach Europe and Australia earlier than the rest of the world because the pandemic has made it “very difficult” to ensure all players get the game at the same time.

Square Enix appreciates that this means players may receive their game ahead of the worldwide launch of Final Fantasy VII Remake. “Please think of others and don’t spoil it for them,” urged Kitase and Nomura. “Final Fantasy VII Remake is a new game that still has many surprises for everyone. All our fans and players deserve to experience the game for themselves.”

With regard to the rest of the world, copies of the game will be shipped in the week commencing April 6. “We feel optimistic that most of you will receive the game for launch day. However, due to the challenging situation we cannot provide delivery dates for each country and each retailer,” the producer and director explained. Square Enix expressed its gratitude for its fans’ support, and hopes that the community stays safe in these “unique circumstances.”

Final Fantasy VII Remake comes to the PlayStation 4 on April 10.

