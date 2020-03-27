CD Projekt Red has donated $950,000 to a non-profit to curtail the spread of coronavirus in Poland (via GamesIndustry.biz).



The Fundacja Wielka Orkiestra Świątecznej Pomocy is the recipient of the donation, of which half has been sourced from the board of directors and major shareholders, and the other half came from the company. The Polish developer’s initiative is just one of the numerous financial aids and pledges made by video game companies around the world.



For example, hardware manufacturer Razer announced that it would be giving away one million surgical masks to a number of countries, and collaborating directly with these countries’ health authorities to “see how we can prioritize our support.” Nintendo supplied 9,500 respiratory masks to North Bend in Washington, U.S., and Russian mobile developer MyTona and ride sharing company inDriver have donated $500,000 to hospitals in Yakutsk.



Ndemic Creations has donated $250,000 to the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and the World Health Organisation's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. “Eight years ago, I never imagined the real world would come to resemble a game of Plague Inc. or that so many players would be using Plague Inc. to help them get through an actual pandemic,” explained game creator James Vaughan. “We are proud to be able to help support the vital work of the WHO and CEPI as they work towards finding a vaccine for COVID-19.”



