Plague Inc, the real-time strategy disease simulation game, was removed from the Chinese app store because it was “unlicensed to operate” there.

Industry analyst Daniel Ahmad broke the news, and claimed that the game was found wanting in three respects. Firstly, the game is actually not licensed to be made available in Chinese markets. Secondly, the game is said to be “insensitive” with its core goal to infect the entire planet’s population with a fictional disease. Thirdly, there are “issues with in game content such as maps.”