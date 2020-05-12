Capcom aims to deliver “multiple major new titles” by March 31, 2021, as well as continue sales from current titles and develop a presence in new sales regions (via Gematsu).

Along with this, new sales statistics have been provided for recent releases in its financial report. Resident Evil 3 is performing capably, with 2.5 million sales since launch, which isn’t quite the success of Resident Evil 2. It’s still a lot of games and ergo a lot of money, so I doubt that Capcom is too heartbroken over this figure. Moreover, Monster Hunter: World continues to surge to new heights, achieving 15.5 million sales for the game and the Iceborne expansion.

Capcom also mentions the Monster Hunter movie multiple times in the report, with the hope to “grow brand awareness through visual media and theme park collaborations.” Director Paul W.S. Anderson couldn’t believe his luck when he was handed the project, because he loves the Monster Hunter games. As such, all of the armor and weapons that the Hunters will wear will be based on the equipment from the games, and the movie will be released later this year.

Regarding these “multiple major new titles,” there are rumours that a remake of Resident Evil 4 is in development. Also, alleged leakers of Resident Evil 8 claim that the game will be the “darkest and most gruesome” story of the series so far, with Chris Redfield changing his stripes to become the baddie. We’ll update you as and when we learn more about these games, but for now, they are unconfirmed.