Monster Hunter World: Iceborne has sold four million units worldwide, tipping the series as a whole into the triumphant achievement of 61 million units shipped since 2004 (via Siliconera).

Monster Hunter World is Capcom’s fastest-selling video game of all time, and the series is its second most successful, with Resident Evil in pole position. The first open world entry to Monster Hunter, the game sold five million copies in physical and digital sales across all platforms. Iceborne introduced new hunting areas, monsters, quests, and additional story content set after the events of the game, and was a highly-anticipated add-on for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. It rivals the size and scale of the original game and brought valuable features to World, which would help players kill monsters and complete the core game to get them ready for Iceborne’s behemothic beasties.

PC players have encountered tricky issues in Iceborne, which are deleting hours of progress and causing frame rate dips, but otherwise the expansion is doing very well. Capcom was happy to share its success, and announced that the expansion has sold four million units across all platforms. That bumps Monster Hunter World’s stats to 15 million units sold since its release in 2018, and the series in its entirety has now surpassed 61 million units sold since 2004. Capcom isn’t resting on its laurels, and will unveil what’s in store for 2020 on January 19. Not only this, but the developer is intending to “carry out a number of initiatives to build excitement for the series across a wider audience.” These include the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne XR Walk attraction coming to Universal Studios Japan and the movie adaptation starring Milla Jovovich.

Monster Hunter World is out now for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

