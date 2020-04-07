More Resident Evil 8 rumours have arisen, and these claim that the new entry will feature a witch stalking Ethan Winters in an abandoned village, while Chris Redfield pursues his own agenda (via BioHazard Cast).

The apparent leaker contacted BioHazard Cast with their information. It corroborates that the new game will have an “interesting” title, namely “Village.” This links with the reports stating that the setting is a remote European village, and the story will continue with Ethan Winters, the protagonist of Resident Evil 7. The mysterious woman following Ethan is the witch, who manifests with insects, like Marguerite Baker. She can’t be killed, and will transform into these insects when attacked.

Next, the leaker says that Chris Redfield will return, but he’s none too friendly this time around. Ethan meets Redfield in the village, and Redfield appears in flashbacks that Ethan experiences, recalling his life with Mia and their child. In one memory, Redfield breaks into their home and shoots one of the adults. Not a hero, indeed. His model has apparently been revised too, to synthesise his original, macho design with his newer, slimmer design.

Another element is the hallucination sections of the game, which will “make it hard for you to discern what’s real and what isn’t and more importantly… who to trust.” The developer is also said to be experimenting with the inventory system of Resident Evil 8, and it will likely be a mix of a Resident Evil 4 inventory with a Resident Evil 7 UI.

Naturally, none of the above information has been acknowledged by Capcom, so we must take these leaks with a pinch of salt. Still, we’ll keep you in the loop if we hear anything official about a new Resident Evil entry.



