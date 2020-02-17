Activision is putting the Call of Duty movie on ice while it sorts out its priorities (via GameSpot).

The news comes from a recent interview with director Stefano Sollima. He told BadTaste that the movie adaptation has been put on hold while those involved work out what they want to do with it. “So, trivially, it has stood still, something that happens quite frequently there in America,” said Sollima. He’s right—the Uncharted movie has been in the works for over ten years. And, the Tomb Raider movie that would cast Alicia Vikander in the titular role was first announced in 2009, and that didn’t hit the silver screen until 2018. The most timely example is that of Paramount Pictures’ Sonic the Hedgehog, which was delayed as the visual effects team worked to redesign the speedster after an upsetting reception.

Thankfully, it seems that the Call of Duty movie isn’t cancelled. It’s just been put on the back burner. Sollima also revealed that its script is a collaboration between himself and Scott Silver, who was the screenwriter for the Oscar-winning movies, Joker and The Fighter. The director wanted actors Tom Hardy and Chris Pine to star, and its story will be that of a “real soldier movie, not a war movie.”

