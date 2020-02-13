The next Tomb Raider movie will encompass the events of Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, claims a report from GeekVibesNation.

Filming of the sequel will begin in a few months, and will be jetting off to Beijing, England, Finland, and South Africa. Presumably, the Scandinavian locations will serve as the Siberian mountains and the legendary city of Kitezh shown in Rise of the Tomb Raider. Where the team is going to represent the South American countries featured in Shadow of the Tomb Raider is unknown at the moment, and it does seem a weighty task to combine both games into one movie. Moreover, if split into one game to one movie, they’d get a trilogy, which is considered to be neat, tidy, and a magic number to boot. But, what do I know? My specialty is just strategic analysis.

The report claims that following the stories of the games closely would please players, which is valid. I did like the fact that the first Tomb Raider didn’t reenact the scenes of the 2013 reboot, but it was a criticism that people levied towards the movie. Also, the next movie will include supernatural moments from the games, so we’ll be seeing monsters, spirits, pseudo-Jesus, and more prophecies than you can shake a ceremonial dagger at. We’ll also get information on casting in due course, and I’m hoping Jonah makes it into this one.

The next Tomb Raider movie is said to premiere on March 21, 2021, directed by Ben Wheatley.

