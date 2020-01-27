To say the Uncharted movie has had a rough go of it would be an understatement - and in somewhat expected news, it seems its most recent round of problems has finally caused the release date to be moved back a few months.

According to Deadline (as per VG24/7) Sony Pictures has seen fit to push the long awaited movie's release date back from December 18, 2020 until March 5, 2021 - adding another three months for Sony PlayStation Productions to actually shoot the thing once star Tom Holland is done filming his current Spider-Man commitments.

The latest road-block came just a few weeks ago, when it was reported the multiple delays had caused the project to lose director Travis Knight. According once more to Deadline, it seems Zombieland: Double Tap director Ruben Fleischer will be taking the helm although a formal announcement is yet to come from Sony.

Should the Uncharted movie ever see the light of the day, as previously stated Tom Holland is set to play Nathan Drake, and Mark Whalberg will be taking on the role of Sully when the picture lands on (hopefully this time) 5 March, 2021.